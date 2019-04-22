Adejoke Samson, a 14-year-old student of Kings College, Lagos, has won the N250,000 grand prize at the Eco-Friendly Art Contest organised by Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Samson clinched the prize after beating nine other contestants who took part in the grand finale of the competition on Monday in Lagos.

The first and second runners-up, who represented British International School and Holy Child College, went home with N150,000 and N100,000 respectively, while others also got consolation prizes of an Apple IPad.

The students drawn from 10 schools across Eti-Osa Local Government Area participated in the maiden edition of the competition on eco-friendly art.

Ghassan Faddoul, the Managing Director of Eko Hotel, said there was need to start with the future leaders of the country must achieve the desired change.

”The change must start at home, change our habit of how to care for our wastes and imbibe such in the children.

“An eco friendly committee was developed by the hotel to get a genuine cause to make a better environment which is our paramount aim and objective.

”All stakeholders must come together to partner and get all types of reforms or laws that will encourage us to improve and continue the trend of protecting the environment.

”Other stakeholders in the industry should also look into the future on how to eliminate the use of plastic in the waste and protect the ocean from waste,” he said.

Abdulazim Akindele, the second prize winner, who spoke on the sidelines of the event, expressed delight, saying the kind gesture extended to them by the hotel was a major inspiration they needed.

“I am very happy to make my school and family proud and I thank the organiser for this great opportunity,” he said.

Mr Taiwo Adewole, an environmental expert and one of the judges, said that other organisations and corporate bodies in the hospitality business should take a cue from Eko Hotel and follow suit.

“The opportunity was given to both private and public schools at the local government, such can be extended to tertiary institutions and by coming up with solutions through research on tackling environmental issues,” he said.

Adewole advised that students should be encouraged to be interested in waste management and tree planting as well as renewable energy in order to ensure a sustainable environment.

Art works by the students were displayed at the gallery of the hotel.

