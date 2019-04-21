The death toll in Sri Lanka churches and hotels bombing has hit 207, with 450 people injured on Easter Sunday.

Eight blasts were reported, including at three churches in Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo’s Kochchikade district during Easter services.

The Shangri-La, Kingsbury and Cinnamon Grand luxury hotels, all in the capital, were also targeted.

A curfew in Colombo was put in place “until further notice” and social media networks have been temporarily blocked.

It remains unclear who carried out the attacks.

A foreign ministry official has said at least 27 foreign nationals are among the dead.

The prime minister has confirmed that eight people have so far been arrested.

He has said there may have been prior intelligence about the attacks, BBC reports.

