A lawmaker, Rep. Magaji Aliyu, says All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsement of Femi Gbajabiamila as speaker of 9th House of Representatives is reward for his hard work and loyalty.

Aliyu, a member of House of Representatives, and Director (Mobilisation), Campaign for Femi Gbajabiamila for Speakership, stated this on Sunday in an interview with New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The APC had on Tuesday, adopted Gbajabiamila as its candidate for speakership position when President Muhammadu Buhari hosted members-elect to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, the decision did not go down well with some party lawmakers in the House as Reps Idris Wase (Plateau), Mohammed Bago (Niger) and John Dyegh (Benue), among others, insisted on vying for the position.

Aliyu, who represents Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency of Jigawa, said that Gbajabiamila was presently the most competent and qualified member to lead the lower chamber.

He, therefore, said that it was not a surprise that Buhari and the APC backed his candidacy.

”Nobody wins election on his own; we all won on the platform of the party, and, all over the world, a party can endorse and individuals can also endorse a candidate.

”Mr President and the party have endorsed him; it is never because of the North-East or South-West factor. It is because he is competent and qualified,” he said.

