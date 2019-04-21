Rangers International Football Club of Enugu beat MFM FC of Lagos 1-0 on Sunday to extend their lead in the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Group A to six points.

The only goal of the match was scored by Pascal Seka in the 37th minute, with both teams missing several chances thereafter.

Speaking after the match, Rangers’ coach Olugbenga Ogunbote praised his players for their resilience in the match.

”It was a tough match but we thank God we came out on top and it is a thing of honour that we were able to extend the lead,” he said.

Ogunbote however noted that the league was still far from ending, adding that his team was going to take the remaining matches one after the other.

“Getting the ticket to play on the continent next season is still our target and we are still on course as we are going to approach all our remaining games with determination,” he said.

Fidelis Ilechukwu, MFM FC’s coach, on his part expressed dismay at the outcome of the match, noting that they came for victory or a draw.

He however acknowledged that the match lived up to its billing, noting that his players did well but were let down in the first 45 minutes by a single error.

“Rangers are not a small club, but we would have gotten something positive if not that we gave them a lot of respect in the first half.

”It is painful that we lost today’s match which we should have picked a point from. But so be it.

”That is football. Sometime you lose, draw or win and it will not discourage us from fighting on.

”We want to reclaim the top position and we are going to keep fighting as we still have some matches to use to do something and get back on track,” Ilechukwu said.

He assured that his team would go back to the drawing board to ensure that they finished the league well and took part in the Super Six at the end of the season.

