The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday said it had restored law and order on Nnamdi Azikiwe express way after irate youths blocked the bypass over an alleged overnight kidnapping in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at about 1:00 a.m., suspected gunmen stormed Rariya community near Kabala and allegedly kidnapped some people, leading to protests over the incident.

A resident, Abubakar Ladan, alleged that three women, a teenager and a man were kidnapped.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident, saying when the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Officer, he lead a team of personnel to the area for rescue.

“When they went there, the suspected kidnappers had run away.

” Instead of the people to give police cooperation to see how to address the issue, they decided to protest and block the highway.

He explained that blocking of a highway was wrong because “this highway is connecting many states of the federation”.

” When you are expressing your grievances, you must not tamper with the rights of others”, he enlightened.

