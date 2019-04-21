Mr Bulus Dabit, the State’s Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Plateau, has cautioned against using nakedness, poverty and hatred to celebrate culture.

Dabit said that not every aspect of culture was good and should be promoted.

The director said on Sunday in Jos that many people hide using culture as a disguise to spread animosity and bad morals in the society.

“Culture should be used as tool for fostering unity, peace and love, which will shore up development in the society.

“Culture is not static, it is dynamic and should be used to celebrating our oneness, love and unique values,” he said.

He said that many cultural festivals being celebrated in Plateau during the Easter period should emphasise the importance of living in peace, irrespective of ethnic or religious differences.

The director harped on exposing criminals in the society and desisting from fueling violent conflicts in the state.

“We should not allow our diversity to pull us apart, we must forgive one another and avoid negative competition,” he said.

Dabit congratulated the Kwalla ethnic group of Quan’pan Local Government Area of the state and other ethnic groups in Plateau on their recent cultural celebrations.

He said that the event should be used to preach love among humanity and showcase their potentials to local and international investors.

The director urged residents of Plateau to celebrate Easter in peace, saying that it was a reminder that Jesus Christ paid the supreme price through His death and resurrection to give the world hope for a better tomorrow.

