The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy, sunny weather and localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Monday, with chances of rainfall over the southern part.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy morning over the central states with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 20 to 27 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted widespread thunderstorm activities over the entire region as the day progresses.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience sunny morning with day and night temperatures of 35 to 42 and 21 to 30 degrees Celsius.

It further predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions with prospects of thundery activities over Maiduguri and thunderstorms over Yola and Gombe axis later in the day.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy morning with chances of rainfall activities over Lagos and Abeokuta axis.

“Widespread thunderstorm activities are anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 23 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“The influx of moisture into the country is consistent and so there are chances of thunderstorm activities in the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

