The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), on Sunday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the N30, 000 Minimum Wage Bill.

Chairman of the organization in Enugu state, Chief Anike Nwoga, in a statement, said that Buhari’s name would now go down in history as the most masses and labour-friendly president in Nigeria.

Nwoga said that Buhari had paid back to the masses, who had supported him serially since his first presidential election in 2003, by signing the N30, 000 minimum wage into law.

“BSO salutes President Buhari for taking into cognizance the fact that his main voters are low cadre workers, namely farmers, artisans and housewives who make up 50 per cent of the 84 million registered voters.

“Hence, he signed a holistic nationwide minimum wage bill into law,’’ he said.

According to him, BSO lauds this uncommon reward to Nigerian masses as it covers local, state, federal workers and even private sector employee of more than 25 workers.

“We are particularly happy about the timing of the President in signing the new minimum wage.

“If the president had signed it before the election, the opposition will spin that it was an election gimmick. The timing has spared us the opposition’s usual Fake News.

“While campaigning for a second tenure, President Buhari assured workers of the new N30, 000 minimum wage and continuation of critical infrastructural development. This is another promise fulfilled,” Nwoga said.

He, however, appealed to local and state governments as well as private sector employers, to diligently honour and implement the new wage.

“This is a win-win scenario for it not only rhymes with the provision of the 1999 Constitution, which states clearly that the primary purpose of government is the welfare and security of the people, but will usher in prosperity.

“It is this holy alliance between Buhari and Nigerian masses, which without prejudice to the petition before the Presidential Election Tribunal by PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, which makes the Facebook suit a mere academic exercise.

“We have maintained that Buhari has 12 million Votes Bank in display exhibited in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 presidential elections,’’ he said.

Nwoga recalled that the president had since his assumption of office released over N1 trillion bailout funds to governors to offset arrears of workers’ salaries and pensions.

He said that in the same direction, the president also released the Paris Club Funds withheld for over seven years by his predecessors to states.

Nwoga, who is Vice Chairman of All Progressives (APC) in Enugu East, said that apart from the minimum wage which would enhance living standard of workers, the Buhari-led administration had many other development programmes for Nigerians.

“Buhari’s ongoing critical infrastructural development of 5,000 kilometers of federal roads , 5,000 kilometers of Standard Gauge Rail lines, additional 5,000 megawatts of electricity, building of 2nd Niger Bridge among others, is projects assured and will usher in prosperity’’.

He observed that the huge investments of the Buhari-led administration in agriculture had been yielding results, with Nigeria gradually heading to attainment of self-sufficiency in food production.

