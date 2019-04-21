Breadseller turned model, Olajumoke seems to have confirm the rumours going around concerning the state of her relationship with the father of her children, Mr Sunday Orisaguna.

Recall that Olajumoke had previously frowned at Sunday Orisaguna for publicly revealing that she no longer respect him.

Olajumoke responded by stating that she has been responsible for her husband’s needs as well as their children. She added that her husband no longer works and solely depend on her.

Olajumoke however, indicates sign of their separation by changing her name from Olajumoke Orisaguna to Olajumoke Chris.

This deliberate action from her as been followed by series of videos of her on social media, dancing and showing signs of an individual that has just detached from negative vibes.

