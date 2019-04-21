Liverpool are back at the top of Premier League after 2-0 away win at relegation-threatened Cardiff City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to be patient as they dominated a dogged Cardiff side, who had chances of their own to cause an upset.

Liverpool made the breakthrough in spectacular fashion, as Georginio Wijnaldum met Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low corner with a thunderous first-time effort which threatened to break the net.

The wild celebrations spoke of the visitors’ relief, and they had to negotiate some nervy moments, most notably a staggering miss by Cardiff captain Sean Morrison, who miscued a header with the goal at his mercy.

Things then got worse for Morrison, who conceded a penalty after grappling with Mohamed Salah, and substitute James Milner confidently converted the spot-kick to seal victory for the visitors.

Cardiff remain in the relegation zone, three points adrift of safety.

Liverpool, meanwhile, restore their two-point lead at the top of the table over Manchester City, who play their game in hand away at Manchester United on Wednesday, BBC reports.

