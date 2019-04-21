Osayi Lawrence Lawson, the son of notorious armed robber who is popularly known as Anini, has finally replied those who labeled him as ‘someone who may be like his dad’, after he went public with his identity and background.

Recall that Anini was executed alongside his gang members in 1987.

In a viral video, Osayi said he has finally decided to speak out after three decades of silence because of people’s opinion about him for many years.

Osayi said anytime he goes out, people always pointed him out as ‘look at Anini’s son. That is Anini’s son.’

He boasted that he is not hiding his identity and that he is proud of his father.

Osayi who wore black and carried dreadlocks, said he wanted to use the video to clarify some things about his late father.

He lampooned Nollywood producers over the video of ‘Anini’ saying many things in the video were untrue.

He said: “His name is not Nomayankpon as stated in the movie. Anini is not an alias but my grandfather’s name. If I am walking, people always pointed me out saying ‘see Anini pikin.’ I was somewhere yesterday and people were saying many things about Anini.

“I am not hiding my identity. I have used that name to take the Nigeria government to court for years. I am proud of my father. If the way he runs things is not okay by you, that is your opinion but he is my father.

“We are two brothers. The other one is called Osaro. There is no need for people to be pointing out at me. My grandmother is still alive. I will release the true story of Anini by this month end. There is nothing real in that drama about Anini.”

However replying critics over the controversy his video generated, he wrote; “Am cool and calm very very different from what you think, ask those that really know me. All sons are not always like their father”

