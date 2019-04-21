Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese in Nasarawa state, Most Rev. Matthew Audu, has called on Christians to strive to save lives and not join in destroying them.

The bishop made the call in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Lafia after celebrating the Easter mass.

He said that the call was imperative given the rate at which some Nigerians were taking the lives of fellow human beings.

He said that nobody had the right to take the life of another.

According to him, people should make sacrifice for people who are in need just as Jesus Christ did for the salvation of mankind.

The cleric said that there was need for Christians to make sacrifices for people who were in need just as Christ died for the salvation of mankind.

The bishop noted that insecurity in the country called for serious prayers for God’s intervention.

He, therefore, admonished perpetrators of criminality in the country to desist or face the wrath of God.

