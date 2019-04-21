The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated with Nigerians across the country on the Easter celebration and charged the Federal Government to ensure safety of lives, property and free movement of people.

The President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle revealed this in a statement by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the CAN president, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ayokunle urged all Nigerians to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ so as to drive out vices such as hate speech, bigotry, corruption, banditry and terrorism.

“Kidnapping, increasing wave of armed robbery and resurgence of insurgency coupled with relentless attacks by ethnic militia men are a great concern for patriotic Nigerians and an embarrassment to the nation. These issues should be addressed squarely, promptly and fairly.

“On behalf of CAN, I congratulate all Christians in Nigeria and beyond on this most auspicious occasion of this year’s Easter, which is a commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour,” he said.

He said lack of love today was the breeding ground for religious intolerance, killings and destructions, which in turn lead to insurgency and other forms of violence.

He added that this has led to humanitarian crises such as mass human displacements, hunger, outbreak of sicknesses and diseases across the nation.

He, however, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for assuring Nigerians of his commitment to the provision of security for all, irrespective of tribe, religion or political divide.

The cleric said that Nigerians would want to see that this noble promise is translated into action in the most patriotic way.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

