Singer, Adele has separated from her husband, Simon Konecki, her representatives have confirmed.

In a statement on Friday, they said the pair were “committed to raising their son together lovingly”.

Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012. She married Konecki – an investment banker turned charity boss – in 2016 after five years of dating.

The best-selling London-born artist is known for her chart-topping albums 19, 21 and 25.

The statement added that the pair were asking for privacy and there would be no further comment.

They married in secret and Adele first addressed the wedding publicly during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys, where she thanked her “husband”.

The singer’s debut album, which was released in 2008 and featured hits including Chasing Pavements and Hometown Glory, reached number one in the UK.

She went on to win a string of awards and her follow-up, 21, topped the charts in 30 countries including the US and the UK.

Her third album, 25, sold a record-breaking 800,000 copies in its first week and became the best-selling album of 2015.

According to BBC, In March, Adele, 30, was pictured entering a recording studio in New York City, prompting speculation that she was working on new music.

Konecki, 45, left his job at Lehman Brothers in 2005, and founded the ethical water company Life Water. The company and its charity partner Drop 4 Drop “fund clear water projects across the globe”.

“I was originally an investment banker at Lehman Brothers and I was doing well and earning a lot of money, but I got sick of that greedy and corrupted world,” he told Management Today in 2012.

