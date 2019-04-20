The Plateau State Government has given the technical crew of Plateau United a two-match ultimatum to change the club fortunes or have their contracts terminated.

The ultimatum is coming after a poor run of results that has left the club in the relegation zone.

Albert Dakup, Media Officer of the club, made this known in a statement in Jos on Saturday.

According to Daup, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Victor Lapang gave the ultimatum when he addressed management, coaches and players of the team at the new Jos Stadium.

He quoted Lapang as saying that the decision to give the ultimatum became necessary in view of the team’s current position on the league table, which to him, was unacceptable to the government, the sole financier of the team.

“Governor Simon Lalong is not happy with the performance of the team this season.

“He urged the management, technical crew and players to redouble their efforts in finding a lasting solution to the problem facing the team.

“The state government has invested a lot in running the team and it cannot afford to see it lose its place in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after winning the league two years ago” he stated.

The commissioner challenged the team to close ranks and put their differences aside in order to pull the team out of the relegation zone.

The state’s Acting Director of Sports, Simon Moven, who accompanied the commissioner, appealed to the team to imbibe the virtues of unity and discipline.

Moven stated that without unity and discipline in the team, it would be difficult for the players to achieve anything meaningful.

He called on the technical crew to see all the players as their children and come out with a winning template that will see the team maintain the topflight status.

Abdu Maikaba, the team’s Head Coach, assured the government that the team would survive relegation as efforts were on by the technical crew to start winning their matches.

According to him, the winning streak will begin on Sunday when the team locks horns with his former club, Akwa United of Uyo, who presently occupy the top spot on the NPFL table, group B.

He added that the club’s General Manager, Pius Henwan, and one of the club’s, supporters, Hassan Sambo, had donated an undisclosed amount of money to motivate the players ahead of Sunday’s crucial match.

