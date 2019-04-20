The National Judicial Council (NJC), has approved the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad.

A statement issued by the NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the extension was arrived at after a meeting by the council on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

The statement said the attention of the NJC had been drawn to an online newspaper and daily newspaper reports stating that the Council would meet next week to deliberate on the extension of the Acting Appointment of Honourable Justice I. T. Muhammad, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Contrary to the above, the Council actually met on Thursday 18th April 2019 and at the 88th Meeting considered and approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the extension of the Appointment of Hon. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria for another three (3) months and Council has since forwarded its approval to the President,” Oye said.

