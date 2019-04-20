Craig sports academy has said that 50 athletes and coaches would embark on training in Atlanta, USA, in November.

Mr Adekunle Abiola, CEO Craig sports academy, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the Emerging Elite Athlete and Winter Youth Camp 2019 will be taking place in Great Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Abiola said that the Multicultural Youth-in-Action in partnership with Craig Sports Academy would be hosting a training camp and an international competition in the greater Atlanta, Georgia USA, and Oxford, Alabama USA areas.

He said that the 2-day event, scheduled for November 15-16, 2019, would feature a Youth Camp, Coaches Clinic and Talent identification Showcase.

He said participants would receive first-class training in athletic disciplines such as sprinting, jumping, hurdling and distance running.

The CEO said that Coaches would also learn from some of the most experienced leaders in the industry.

He said that the events venue would be Cheney Stadium 741 Connally Street Atlanta, GA and Choccolocco Park Sports Complex 954 Leon Smith Parkway Oxford AL.

Abiola said that the certified IAAF coaches for the event were Mr Julian Vann – Lanier High School; Assistant Coach, Mr Herb Jones – MYIA Athletics Coalition; Founder, Mr Dewitt Thomas, Alabama Striders; Head coach, Mr Adegboyega Adenuga – MYIA Athletics Coalition; and Asst. Coach who also doubles as the Vice Chairman, Nigeria Track and field Coaches Association (Lagos chapter).

He gave the age category as 15 years and above and that other benefits includes Scouts for athletes from universities, athletes academic scholarship and athletics club sign up leading to international representation.

According to him, interested athletes and coaches would have to register with the academy and bring Running Shoes (spikes, cleats, and flats) and water Bottle Towels.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

