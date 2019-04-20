Mr Kolawole Taiwo, Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming supplementary election in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Lagos State, has urged supporters of political parties to shun violence before, during and after the polls.

Taiwo, popularly called HKT, told newsmen on Saturday in Lagos that no blood should be shed for any position no matter how high in the April 27 poll.

According to him, stakeholders should embrace peace and that security agencies should redouble their strategies in Ajegunle and environs to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said that the supplementary election would hold in 71 polling units across eight wards in the constituency.

Taiwo, a former four-term lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, said: “I am a man of peace, and I cannot do election for people to die. No blood should be shed for any position no matter how high.

“We should vote and see everyone as our brother irrespective of his or her political leaning. If I win by the grace of God, I will be representing everybody, including those who will not vote for me.

“I want to call on the law enforcement agencies to step up security. I don’t want violence, I want peace, they know me as a man of peace,” he said.

Taiwo, the former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, said that INEC had been challenged already to ensure credibility and that he knew that the commission would do the right thing.

On whether he had any fear that he could be defeated by the PDP candidate, Mrs Rita Orji, who was leading already by 3,224 votes, Taiwo said that he did not have any fear as a politician.

He said that he was prepared for the election, and having represented Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency 1 for 16 years in the state assembly, he would defeat his opponent in a free contest.

The politician who urged the electorate to vote for him massively promised to focus on re-orienting and empowering youths and women in Ajegunle as well as lobbying for infrastructure to the constituency.

Taiwo, who decried dilapidation of road infrastructure in the constituency and failure of most youths in the constituency to prepare for the future, promised to build a youth centre to give hope to Ajegunle youths.

“We need a proactive legislator that can solve the problems of our people,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

