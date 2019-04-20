Suspected gunmen have killed a female expatriate, a Nigerian and abducted three others in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that the gunmen who were armed with dangerous weapons invaded the Kajuru Castle Resort at about 2pm on Saturday, shooting sporadically and in the process, shot two persons, including a female expatriate to death, and whisked three others away.

Sabo said investigation by the police revealed that the victims along with 12 others came from Lagos on a tourism tour, and they organised a party at the Castle located at the Hill Top during which the incident happened.

According to him, the organisers of the party failed to inform the police to provide security coverage for them as has been the tradition due to the insecurity in the area.

He, however, said efforts are being made by the Command to rescue the kidnapped persons and apprehend the criminals.

