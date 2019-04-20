The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Saturday urged motorists to drive with caution during the Easter period to guard against road accident.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Ogbonna Kalu, gave the advice while speaking in Enugu.

Kalu, however, called on motorists to shun over speeding as well as overloading as they put undue pressure on vehicles especially the tyres.

According to him, what matters is for the motorists to ensure that he or she arrives at his target destination in peace and not how fast the journey was.

He also advised motorists and travellers to plan their journeys and ensure that they leave for journeys on time to avoid rush and desperation on the road.

The commander also called on vehicle owners who do not have drivers’ license to hire drivers with genuine driver’s license to drive their cars so as to avoid embarrassment from FRSC officers while using the roads.

“Such offenders should know that mobile courts have been put in place to try and convict them this Easter patrol operations on the high roads in Enugu,’’ he said.

He urged both private and commercial drivers, who were yet to collect their drivers’ licenses to quickly do so at the state Board of Internal Revenue’s office.

‘So many drivers’ licenses are still waiting for collection at the state Board of Internal Revenue office,’ he said.

FRSC had launched a Special Easter Operation for eight days, which commenced on Thursday, April 18 and would be concluded on Wednesday, April 25.

The FRSC Sector Command deployed a total of 562 marshals for the special operation, comprising of 443 regular marshals and 119 special marshals.

