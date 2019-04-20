Rapper and motivational speaker Eva Alordiah says she’s now ready to have a new man in her life after her engagement to Caesar ended in 2017.

The beautiful lady took some time to heal and she revealed on her social media page that she’s available to mingle now:

My face when I wake up by myself. 😒 I want a man I can wake up to every morning with Kisses, Cuddles and Child’s play. Thazzall 💦

Dear Universe, I know I said I love being single. But honestly, what I even love more than being single is being doubled with a partner on my own level of crazy or higher. I’m ready now, you can send him in. 🙏

