The HNS Help Foundation, a husband and wife joint venture, on Saturday graduated 70 women it had empowered in different skills in Lagos.

The Founder and Director of the foundation, Mrs Hope Gabriel, said at the programme that the women acquired skills such as bead making, make-up and gele tying, as well as wig and turban making in Lagos.

Gabriel said that the five-day training, which had the theme,“Stepping into a Successful Tomorrow”, was a free skill acquisition and empowerment programme targeted at married women, widows, young girls, unemployed graduate and so on.

She said that registration for the training was free and the certificate was also awarded free to the participants.

According to her, the foundation started operations in December 2018 during the Christmas season by donating bags of rice, vegetable oil, spaghetti and clothes to 60 families.

She said that so many people had vision, but that due to financial difficulties or the environment they find themselves, they had been unable to actualise these visions.

She urged the government to assist visionary people through sponsorship, adding that government should also make soft loans available for budding entrepreneurs.

