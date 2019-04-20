By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has enjoined Christians to imbibe the spirit of love, sacrifice and selflessness exhibited by Jesus Christ, the symbol of Easter, in their relationship with one another.

In his Easter message by the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, on Saturday, the governor also urged Christians to continue to pray for the country to overcome its socio-economic challenges.

He expressed appreciation to the Christian faithful for their fervent prayers for the state throughout his eight-year tenure, which, he said played a key role in the restoration of peace and security, as well as his unprecedented achievements.

Ajimobi urged them not to relent in their prayers for the sustenance of the unity, peace and security of the country and for God to bring lasting peace to the troubled Northeastern region.

He said it was only in an atmosphere of love and togetherness that the country could harness its potential to attain the much-desired greatness and be counted among the comity of successful nations.

Besides, he urged the people to emulate Jesus Christ, who offered himself as a living sacrifice for the redemption of mankind.

The governor also said that they should use the occasion of Easter celebrations to reflect on the opportunity offered them by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ to be closer to their Creator.

Ajimobi said, “Easter is not only about wining and dining. It is an occasion to show love to one another as exhibited by God who, out of his love for mankind, offered Jesus Christ to die for our sins to give us life more abundantly. We should, therefore, eschew any divisive tendency, violence and other things that are antithetical to the teachings of Jesus Christ. Let us sustain our prayers for peace to continue to reign in Nigeria, particularly in the Northeast. Permit me to use this opportunity to thank Christians and affiliate bodies in the state for their support and prayers for our dear state in the past eight years, without which we would not have been able to achieve anything tangible”.

While also commending Muslims and other religious adherents for their peaceful co-existence, Ajimobi urged them to continue in that spirit in the corporate interest of the state.

