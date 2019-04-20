The death and resurrection of christ is a season to look back on what Jesus did for christians world wide. This easter, Nollywood star Chioma Akpotha pens a message on victory over sin.

Read her long post below…

On the night he was betrayed, He took the bread ( knowing fully well that He was just a couple of hours from being hung ), after giving thanks He broke it and said….

“This is my body broken for you and as you eat it remember me..”

••••••••••••••••••••••••

Oh the hurt Christ would’ve felt starring right into the eye of the one who would betray Him BUT He chose to bear this all out of His love for You and Me… He paid the price all on the cross If Calvary! •••••••••••••••••••••••••••

Dear friend,

Rejoice for Christ in You, the hope of Glory.

Sit, Relax and watch Him show up for you!

What are you believing God for today? Say a short prayer about it, believe it is done and watch God be God!

••••••••••••••••••••••

SHOUT IT OUT, “I HAVE THE VICTORY”

••••••••••••••••••••••

#ChristInMeTheHopeOfGlory

#HeDiedAndHeRose

#IHaveTheVictory

#ChiomaAkpotha

