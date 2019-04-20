Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos, (Anglican Communion) has urged the country’s leaders to be committed to governance to make life better for citizens.

Olumakaiye in an Easter message on Saturday, also urged leaders in the spirit of Easter, to live a life of sacrifice and love for others.

According to him, the resurrection of Jesus Christ also shows that the power of God can turn things around for good.

“The story of Jesus’ resurrection is one that gives hope to us as a nation. He created us to live with purpose, working towards goals with a sense of anticipation for things to come.

“We cannot over-emphasise the various challenges facing us as a nation, especially our dwindling economy, insecurity and the poor state of infrastructure.

“Some people may even be having challenges in their marriage, health, finances and job; and passing through all these, we ask the question, is there hope?”

“Yes there is hope for our nation through our resurrected Jesus Christ; in all these, we are encouraged that there is the hope of a better tomorrow through the power of resurrection,” he said.

The cleric urged Nigerians to remain resolute in their prayers so as to overcome the challenges the country was faced with.

“As a nation, let us remain resolute in our prayers for Nigeria that we shall continually overcome both the internal and external forces competing with the glory of this country,” he Olumakaiye.

