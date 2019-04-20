Igwe Joel Egwuonwu, Traditional Ruler of Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra, has pledged that his community would play good hosts to the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Egwuonwu made the promise when the leadership of the NYSC in Anambra, visited his palace on Saturday.

The team had visited to inform him of the scheme’s plans to commence orientation course exercise at the permanent orientation camp, sited in the community.

The monarch said he was happy that the permanent orientation site project was at an advanced stage, adding that the community was looking forward to having NYSC orientation exercise commence there.

He expressed gratitude to Gov. Willie Obiano for his efforts at actualising the movement of camping exercise to Umuawulu/Mbaukwu community.

In his remark, Mr Kehinde Aremu, Anambra Coordinator of the NYSC, said camping activities would commence at the permanent site in June.

Aremu said though there were few aspects of the job left, he was sure it would be delivered before the next orientation course, noting that work on the site would continue while camping activities were holding.

He lauded the community for its hospitable disposition to the NYSC since the start of the project and expressed optimism that it would be more robust when they finally moved in.

Aremu congratulated the people of Umuawulu for the privilege of being host to the NYSC, adding that it would open up new social orientation and economic opportunities for them.

“Our moving into the permanent orientation camp will open up a lot of business opportunities for people of this community, especially the youths.

“Even the farmers will also benefit because we shall also provide a market for their produce anytime orientation course will be holding, ” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Hafford Oseke, Deputy Speaker, Anambra House of Assembly, said it would be a dream come true for the NYSC to move into the permanent orientation camp, a project which commenced in 2014.

Oseke who recalled his role in influencing the siting of the project in Umuawulu urged the community to work harmoniously with the NYSC in view of the benefits that would come to them.

He, however, expressed worry over the quality of job at the site, urging the management of NYSC to monitor the project closely and ensure that it conformed with the original prototype as approved by the government.

He said one of the reasons for siting the project in Umuawulu/Mbaukwu was the large expanse of land available there, but wondered why most of the structures were clustered in one area.

He said: “We made available about 48.5 Acres of land for that permanent camp project, but they are concentrating everything in one area, and I am sure that is not what is contained in the prototype of that project.

“I call on the NYSC to monitor the project closely and ensure it is executed according to specifications.

“There is vast land begging to be used, I do not know why the male and female hostels are clustered in one area.

“The contractor should be made to do the right thing and it is not late to do so.’’

