Adesina Michael

Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, popularly known as Atorise said Nigerian musicians are regarded as ‘local artistes’ in the United state of America and other foreign nations.

Atorise disclosed this during an interview with TVC on Friday.

According to Atorise, the Nigerian media has failed in the proper and adequate promotion of the country’s artistes which has further dent the image of Nigerian singers in foreign countries.

He said: ”Our media houses are not taking us there. Like in South Africa, they show their own music, they don’t even show international music. I have been to America, they don’t show Nigerian music, they call us local artistes.”

Lanre Teriba added that even top Nigerian Musicians such as 2face Idibia and Wizkid are seen as local artistes in America.

“I travelled a lot, i have been to over 21 states in America, even 2face and Wizkid are being viewed as local artistes.”

