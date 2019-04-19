President Muhammadu Buhari’s Official Spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu has revealed that some developed countries find it difficult to render assistance to Nigeria because they believe the country is rich.

Garba Shehu issued this statement on behalf of President Buhari while receiving letters of credence from newly appointed diplomats of three nations namely, India, Kuwait, and Namibia.

According to him the country is viewed as being richly blessed in crude oil as a result of its participation in Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

He said: Nigeria’s continuous support of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) policies, sometimes, discourages assistance from developed countries, with wrong assumptions that the country is rich.

He added that Nigeria will “appreciate support in education, technology, infrastructure and projects that directly impact on livelihood of people”.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

