Suspected motorcycle snatchers on Friday allegedly killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa, the Police have said.

SP Abdu Jinjiri, the Spokesman, Jigawa Police Command on Friday, disclosed in Dutse that the incident occurred at about 8.30 a.m, NAN reports.

Jinjiri said the deceased, Musa Usaini, a resident of Jigawa Habiba village was attacked while on his motorcycle by suspected motorcycle snatchers.

He explained that the suspects allegedly hit the deceased with a club on his head, he was suspected to have died on the spot.

“Today (Friday), at about 8.30 a.m., one Ibrahim Isah aged 30 of Jigawa Habiba by Dutse International Airport reported to the police that one Musa Usaini of same address was attacked on his motorcycle.

“He was hit with a club on the head by unknown hoodlums where he died on the spot and the suspects went away with the said motorcycle,” he said.

The spokesman added that upon receipt of the information, the police rushed to the scene and took the victim to Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital, Dutse, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

According to him, the remains of the deceased had been handed over to his family for burial.

Jinjiri added that the police had commenced investigation into the matter, to arrest the fleeing suspect and recover the motorcycle.

