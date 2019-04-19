Ven. Festus Nwafili has admonished Christian faithful to show humility and love as they render service to God and mankind.

Nwafili gave this advise in his sermon titled “Serving Jesus Today: Washing of Feet” during the Maundy Thursday service at the Basilica of Grace Anglican Church, in Abuja on Thursday.

He said any service rendered devoid of humility and love would not be acceptable to God.

Nwafili said Jesus Christ, who is a role model showed humility and love by washing the feet of his disciples during the last supper, a task which was usually the duty of slaves and maids.

“For us to be found in Jesus fashion we must humble ourselves, we must deny ourselves, leave our personal interest to serve Jesus effectively.

“Any service we render with ego and raised shoulders or announces our arrival is not acceptable, it is not for Jesus the master but for yourself.

“The service acceptable to Jesus must be something that humbles you, that brings us low; that is the kind of service the Lord expects from us.

“We may not find dirty feets to wash but we will find dirty lives out there we must serve; and you may not be appreciated because the person you serve may not have the means to appreciate you.”

The cleric said love must be the propelling force for every Christ centred service, adding that the Bible says “by loving one another shows you are my disciples”.

