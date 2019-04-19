The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has placed 15 of its Local Government Chairmen on indefinite suspension.

A statement signed by the State Secretary of the Party, Hon. Samuel Okpoko said the State Executive of the party in an emergency meeting on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the State Secretariat approved the indefinite suspension of the party chairmen.

The affected Local Government party chairmen include: Abua-Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku-Toru, Andoni, Bonny, Degema, Eleme and Emohua.

Others are Khana, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Okrika, Omuma, Opobo/Nkoro and Oyigbo.

The statement directed all the suspended Local Government party chairmen to handover all party property in their possession to their deputies.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

