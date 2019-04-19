Adesina Michael

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, commends President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill into law.

Reno Omokri, who is known for active scrutiny and criticism of the APC led administration, stated that President Buhari could have ignore the Minimum wage bill since elections are over and nothing seems to be at stake.

In a statement released via his official page, Mr. Omokri who recently accused the presidency of increasing the poverty level of the nation by building prisons and not one school since assumption of power has now described President Buhari’s assent to the Minimum wage bill as an act of good leadership.

He wrote: I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Minimum Wage Repeal and Reenactment Bill into law. He had no need to do it, since the elections are over (but the court case is NOT), but he did it all the same. That is an act of good leadership on his part and I appreciate him for it.

