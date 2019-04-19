Mr Kola Balogun, Chairman, Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company Ltd., (MEMMCOL), Lagos says indigenous meter manufactures have commenced massive production of meters.

This he said was to meet the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC’s) directive of May 1, rollout deadline.

Balogun disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

On April 5, NERC issued permits to Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) to rollout new meters, not later than May 1.

According to him, manufacturers have also concluded to commence three shift production activities to actulise the NERC’s directives in meeting the May 1 deadline.

“We will be producing a minimum of about 70,000 meters monthly on three shift production operations to support the May 1 actulisation.

“Manufacturers have taken bold steps to double production capacity in areas of employment capacity, raw materials and effective services to meet NERC’s May 1,” he said.

“I want to assure electricity consumers that, the May 1 rollout of metering is visible and achievable. Consumes should look up to the timeline of May 1.”

Balogun lauded the Minster of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, for the bold step he took in addressing metering gap and power challenges in the country.

He also commended chairman of the NERC and its commissioners for their immense contributions toward the commencement of meter rollout in May 1.

