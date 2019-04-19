By Paul Iyoghojie

The Police at the Langbasa Division, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos have arrested nine suspected members of a secret cult confraternity and dragged them before a Lagos Magistrate Court over alleged unlawful assembly with intent to cause breach of peace.

A Police source alleged that the arrest of the suspects was made possible following a distress call by residents of Addo Village and Osho Langbasa area of Ajah that suspected cultists were gathering in the area in their large numbers preparatory to cause mayhem.

The source added that following the report, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Langbasa Division, Ajah quickly dispatched a team led by Inspector Jumba Mark to the area to arrest the suspects and they succeeded in arresting nine suspects while others managed to escaped.

The police identified the arrested suspects as Mutiu Adewale, 32; Toheeb Salami, 25; Famoroti Oladele, 24; Vincent Adejare, 25 and Segun Adeboye,18.

Others included Ifeoluwa Ogundeji,24; Olawale Adebayo, 24; Akinola Odunuga, 24 and Quadri Bola,18.

All the accused were charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court on a three-count of felony to wit, belonging to unlawful society and unlawful assembly to cause breach of peace.

Police Counsel, Igonbo Emby said the offences, the accused persons committed were punishable under sections 411,42 (a) and 44 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

All the accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence in the court when the charges were read to them and Magistrate B.I Bakare granted them bail in the sum of N150,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Bakare adjourned the case till 25 May, 2019 for mention and directed that the defendants be kept at Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till they perfected their bail conditions.

