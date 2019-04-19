The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 50–year old housewife, Hafsat Aliyu and her son, Babangida Usman, for allegedly beating one Ali Haruna to death.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on April 13, 2019, behind Shango Primary School in Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that Usman and his mother attacked the deceased during a disagreement, as Usman said that his father was fond of assaulting his mother.

According to him, he merely attempted to protect his mother from the father’s wrath when he slumped and died.

“My mother was not safe with my father because of his temperament. Every day, there would be issues that would escalate to a fight. I never knew he would die, I was only protecting my mother,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspects admitted to the crime.

Abubakar said Usman and his mother inflicted injuries on the deceased, who died while being taken to Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital for treatment, adding that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

