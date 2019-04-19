Members of St Dominic Catholic Church Yaba re-enacting when
Jesus was being led away by the Roman soldiers during
the Good Friday procession of the church, in Lagos, on Friday.
Members of St Dominic Catholic Church Yaba, Lagos on Friday held a public procession to mark the crucifixtion of Jesus Christ popularly known as Good Friday.
Photographs by Ayodele Efunla.
Members of St Dominic Catholic Church Yaba re-enacting what happened to Mary, the mother of Jesus after he was crucified.
Members of St Dominic Catholic Church Yaba re-enacting the story of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, as she wept when he was being led away by the Roman soldiers during the Good Friday procession of the church, in Lagos, on Friday.
Actors from St Dominic Catholic church re-enact what happened to Jesus on Good Friday
Hundreds of worshippers gathered at St Dominic Catholic Church in Lagos during the Good Friday Procession
