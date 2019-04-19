The Oro community in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, on Friday organised a thanksgiving prayer over a recent Supreme Court Judgement that affirmed ‘Oro’ as the authentic name of the community.

Oro is the hometown of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The Apex court in January delivered its ruling in favour of the community over the suit involving a name dispute spanning 20 years.

The prayer which was held at Oro Central Mosque, immediately after the Friday congregational prayer, was the first leg of the thanksgiving.

The second leg of the prayer would hold on Easter Monday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Oro.

Earlier in his sermon, Alhaji Mikail Jamiu, Chief Imam of Oro Central mosque, urged the gathering to always put God first in their daily activities and challenges.

“No matter how big or small a challenge is, definitely God’s is in control and is capable.

“That is why we should always remember the presence of God in everything we do,” he said.

Jamiu urged residents of the community to be more united in their quest to move the community forward.

According to him, no meaningful development will be achieved in an atmosphere of violence, hatred and acrimony.

He described the judgment of the court as a true reflection of the yearnings and aspiration of the people of the community.

Alhaji Aminu Saka, National President, Oro Muslim Community, said the prayers was a way of appreciating God and seeking for more of His blessings for the community after the judgment.

“We felt there is need to give God the glory over the favourable judgment and at the same time pray for more development in the community.

“It is our hope that after this landmark achievement, the desired transformation envisioned for the community will be a reality,” he said.

Chief Simon Olayioye, the Asanlu of Oro, praised the people of the community for their dedication and steadfastness that ensured the desired victory at the court.

He urged the people not to relent in contributing their quota towards more socio-economic development in the area.

Chief Bode Alayoku, the National President, Oro Descendants Union (ODU) had earlier performed the flagging off of the beautification of the popular ‘Lakele Square’ in the community as part of the prayer programme.

He commended the minister for being a good ambassador of the community and for his generosity and dedication to community development.

The highlight of the programme was the offering of a special prayer by clerics for the community, the state and the country in general.

