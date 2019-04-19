Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the passage of the late Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi as a dream because he left at a crucial stage of the nation’s history.

Obasanjo who is the Odofin of Owo described the late Oba as a patriot and astute custodian of cultural and traditional values, whose immense contributions to the development of his domain would be greatly missed.

In a release signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Kehinde Akinyemi on Friday, Obasanjo said the death of Oba Olagbegi on Tuesday, was received, with deep regret, even as he commiserated with the Ondo State governor, the Government and good people of the state on the sorrowful demise.

Obasanjo, however assured that “the late Olowo of Owo will be remembered as a patriot and an astute custodian of our cultural and traditional values, who gave his best while on the throne of his forefathers.

“His contributions to the political, social and economic life of Owo Kingdom in Ondo State will remain indelible in the hearts and minds of those who had interacted with him in these spheres.

“Apart from making his mark early as, and epitomising the qualities of, an eminent Legal Practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria by which he has left an indelible mark on the Nigerian legal plane and the administration of justice and later as Chancellor of the University of Benin in 2005, Chancellor of the University of Abuja and until his death Chancellor of the University of Jos and former Chairman of the Ondo Council of Obas, our revered Oba brought his salutary influence to sue for peace, understanding and development in Owo community in particular and the entire Ondo State in general.”

He added that the late monarch, “to his family, was a tower of strength and a committed provider; to his community of Owo Kingdom, he was a model in national leadership and development; to his Yoruba kinsmen, he was a worthy Ambassador of all things noble about them; and to the rest of Nigeria, he was a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self-actualisation. It is a measure of his selfless and qualitative service to our dear country that he was honoured with the revered national award of the Commander of the Federal Republic, (CFR).

“Although Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi’s passage is like a dream, especially as he left us at a crucial stage in our nation’s history when his wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed. I would urge the Chiefs of Owo Kingdom, the entire Owo community and all the members of his immediate and extended family to take solace in the worthy legacy and his mark on the history of this country he left behind. In fact, we ought to give gratitude to God for his worthy life,” Obasanjo said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

