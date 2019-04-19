Lanre Babalola

Popular Nigerian musician, Olamide Adedeji a.k.a. Badoo has added his voice to the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians by the Nigeria Police.

Olamide in tweets on Friday expressed worry that the killing is increasing everyday and asked that something be done to stop the killings.

He advised Nigerians not to argue with the police but follow them to the station.

read his tweets below:

”What is really going on,what is the way forward with this killing and police brutality ? It’s increasing everyday and I feel ashamed cause I know we all can do better.”

”And for you oga police,no matter what you are going through just know taking an innocent life won’t solve your problem but add to your burden . We all can do better

”Everyone out there please try and be safe .. there’s nothing more important in life than keeping yourself alive . I think it’s better you follow them to station than get into unnecessary argument that might lead to violence. We all can do better”

On Sunday, 31 March, a young man, Kolade Johnson was shot dead by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, at Onipetesi area of Agege, Lagos while a teenager was also killed in Ikorodu by stray bullet.

The killings drew a lot of outrage leading to some people calling for the scrapping of SARS unit in the police.

