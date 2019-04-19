Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Newly elected Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated members of his Economic Transition Committee to pilot the state with him as he takes over on May 29, 2019.

Abiodun, said the transition was a major milestone in the commitment to the “Building our Future Together Agenda”.

“This is a major milestone in our commitment to the Building Our Future together Agenda, the central theme of my campaign manifesto and I sincerely appreciate all of you for hearkening to the call to serve our dear Ogun State by volunteering your time, expertise and experience for this important assignment. Posterity will adequately reward you for this selfless service with a honourable mention.

“The importance of the task at hand cannot be over-emphasised. You are being called upon to elaborate on the campaign manifesto, identify and distill the pressing needs of the state and our people, recommend specific programmes and policies and develop a measurable and realistic roadmap, including identifying low hanging fruits, for implementation.

“The terms of reference for the work groups will be provided to guide the assignment. However, should there be a compelling reason to tweak any of the items, I believe the Secretariat will be favourably disposed to consider such adjustment,” he added.

He said while the non-partisan technocrats were expected to bring to bear on the assignment their rich, global and detached “outsider” perspectives, the professionals in politics and other political actors would provide context and knowledge of the environment to develop a Policy Document that is deep in concept, broad in scope, ambitious in vision but takes cognizance of the current realities.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

