The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has urged Christians to use the period of Easter to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ and endeavour to emulate Christ in their daily lives.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Desmond Agbama, on Friday, in Benin, Oba Ewuare advised Christian leaders to endeavour to do exactly what they preach.

The Benin monarch added that by so doing, the congregation would not be misled.

While wishing Christians a happy celebration, the Omo N’Oba reminded them of the need to extend hands of fellowship to the needy and less-privileged members of the society.

Ewuare II called on Christians to continually pray for the nation’s leaders and for the unity, peace, progress and development of Nigeria.

