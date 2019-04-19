Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), an NGO, has called on Federal Government to quickly release the new minimum wage table to enable workers receive the new pay in good time.

Mr Godwin Onmonya, the national coordinator of the group, made the call in Gwagwalada on Friday.

President Buhari had on Thursday signed the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-enactment Bill 2019 into law.

The NGO also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the new minimum wage bill into law.

“NYMSA wishes to commend President Buhari for signing the New Minimum Wage Bill into Law.

“This is a clear indication that the government has the workers at heart and we also demand that prices of goods are not increased.

“By so doing, the government will reduce the high cost of goods and living to the barest minimum.

“He should also ensure that states adopt the salary table released by relevant government agencies.

“This is our expectation from the government while increasing workers salary,’’ he said.

Onmonya also commended the national leadership of the organised labour for their doggedness throughout the negotiation for the new national minimum wage.

