The Management of Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) says the 2018/2019 NLO League season will commence very soon.

The Director of NLO in-charge of South-East, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the date for the commencement of the league would be announced when the boards of directors conclude their congress next week.

“Arrangements are now fine-tuned by NLO board of directors with its chairman for a successful hosting of the NLO national annual general meeting (congress) with delegates from across the country.

“The meeting (congress) is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 25 in Abuja.

“The meeting will roll out date for the commencement of the 2018/2019 season of the NLO league for Divisions 1, 2 and 3 as well as play-off into Division 3,’’ he said.

