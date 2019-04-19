The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will deploy aircraft, military equipment and personnel in Abuja during rehearsals for its 55th Anniversary celebration.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the rehearsals would hold between April 22 and April 30.

“The Nigerian Air Force will be celebrating its 55th Anniversary between April 27 and 29 in Abuja.

“As part of activities to mark the event, the NAF will be showcasing its air power capabilities in an Order of Battle (ORBAT) fly past,” he said.

Daramola urged members of the public to go about their normal activities without panic or fear during the activities.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

