Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report found “numerous” links between President Donald Trump’s election campaign team and the Russian government but did not establish any coordination between Trump officials and Russia.

Those links included a meeting between Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, his campaign manager Paul Manafort, his son Donald Trump Jr and a Russian lawyer promising ‘dirt’ on then candidate Hillary Clinton in June 2016.

“The Russian contacts consisted of business connections, offers of assistance to the Campaign, invitations for candidate Trump and Putin to meet in person.

“Also invitations for Campaign officials and representatives of the Russian government to meet, and policy positions seeking improved U.S.-Russian relations,” the report stated.

After the election, the Russian government “immediately” attempted to “make inroads into the new administration.”

The Russian government believed it would “benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome,” and the Trump campaign expected to benefit from Russian election meddling efforts, Mueller’s report said.

But “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

“Among other things, the evidence was not sufficient to charge any Campaign official as an unregistered agent of the Russian government or other Russian principal,” the reported stated.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

