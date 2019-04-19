The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Friday said the new N30, 000 minimum wage would give workers a sense of belonging.

TUC, in a statement, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the N30, 000 minimum wage bill into law.

It will be recalled that the bill was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly in March.

The TUC President, Bobboi Kaigama, and Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, said that the new wage would in no small measure give workers a sense of belonging.

It said that the organised labour appreciated the approval of the new wage, but that its gains had been eroded by inflation as prices of commodities had gone up when employers had not commenced receiving th e new wage.

“The N30, 000 monthly National Minimum Wage that we are asking for a family of six amounts to less than N50 per meal per person. It is exclusive of utility bills, school fees and many others.

“Given our extended family system as Africans, we are also expected to assist parents, in-laws, relations and friends who have lost their jobs,” the TUC said.

It called on the 9th Assembly to prevail on governors to pay workers their salaries and pension to pensioners as and when due to avoid crisis in the industrial sector.

The TUC said it appreciated the Federal Government, lawmakers and Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) for seeing reason with workers.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

