A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia, has stressed the need for President Muhammad Buhari to constitute the next Federal Executive Council (FEC) on merit.

Hadejia made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday following the presidential directive to ministers to prepare their performance reports and submit same to the Presidential Audit Committee in the Office of the Vice President.

“Merit means a lot; we expect President Buhari to consider the aspirations of the people who came out en mass and voted for him and APC in the just concluded general elections.

“The people deserve the best to be appointed as ministers because they want the people that would appreciate and understand their feelings and aspirations but not people who ran away from them.

“In view of these facts, Jigawa needs a new minister, not elite who refuses to understand the feelings and needs of the people,” he said.

He maintained that the next minister representing the state should be someone who is in touch with people at the grassroots.

“Therefore, the people of Jigawa deserve better minister in view of the millions of votes cast for APC and Buhari during last election because the party secured 100 per cent in state.”

“We expect President Buhari to appreciate why Jigawa people deserve a credible and hardworking minster in the next dispensation.

“We, therefore, salute the president and wait eagerly for the type of people he will appoint as his ministers.” He concluded.

