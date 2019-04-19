The Lagos State Government has begun immediate repairs of potholes across the State, with over 87 major roads enlisted for intervention.

Special Adviser, Lagos State Public Works Corporation and Drainage, Engr. Temidayo Erinle, in a statement on Friday, said the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode had directed that the Corporation should commence immediate rehabilitation of critical roads across the State.

He said the roads mapped out for repair were presently in terrible state, and that the situation was impeding free flow of traffic in those areas with its attendant consequences.

“We have received quite a number of complaints from residents and motorists on the State of the roads and how it was directly affecting travel time which in turn has negative effects on the ease of doing business in the State.

“The Governor has therefore directed the Public Works Corporation to move immediately and commence repair on those roads to ameliorate the traffic that residents have been going through as a result of the State of the roads,” he said.

Erinle, however, appealed to residents and motorists to bear with the state government, urging them to drive carefully while the roads were being fixed.

He assured that in the next few weeks, all the potholes would disappear on Lagos roads.

Some of the roads captured for immediate repair included Ikotun-Egbe, Ijegun Roads, Alimosho and Dopemu Roads, Aka-Kemberi Road, Amuwo Odofin, Marina Beach Road, Apapa, Olaniyi Road in Ifako Ijaiye, Acme-Oba Akran Road and Ikeja.

Other roads also listed include Ijede Road, Sabo market Road in Ikorodu, Costain Road by Brewery, Glover Road, Herbert Macaulay Road in Mainland Local Government, Itire-Ogunlana drive intersection, Itire-Lawanson, Babs Animashaun Road in Surulere, Alakija/WAEC Road, Somolu, Obalende Road, Eti-Osa, among others.

