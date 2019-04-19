Sandamu Local Government Area in Katsina state says it has commenced drilling of 40 additional boreholes and 6 water system latrines, to promote consumption of safe water and ensure clean and sanitised environment.

Alhaji Sani Maiadua, the council’s Director of Water and Sanitation (WATSAN), made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sandamu on Friday.

He said the project was sponsored by the state government and UNICEF through the release of a counter funding of 50 per cent, each, to execute the project for proper utilisation and maximum benefit of benefiting communities.

The director said the boreholes would be drilled across the three districts in the area: Sandamu, Fago and Rijiyar tsamiya communities,

“We have so far drilled 10 out of the earmarked number,“ he said.

“The latrines were to be constructed at Fago,Yarmanwu and Sandamu primary schools, each of the latrine comprised two compartments with six latrines for male and female pupils”.

The director commended the Katsina state government and the management of the rural water supply agency RWASA for their commitment and determination toward provision of safe and clean water.

He also lauded them for promoting healthy living across existing primary schools by providing befitting latrines.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the area had in 2018 drilled 35 boreholes and constructed 20 latrines across existing health clinics, aimed at preventing open defecation and promote healthy living.

