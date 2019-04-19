Mr Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state Governor-elect on Friday, pledged to implement the new minimum wage once sworn in as the governor.

He made the pledge in a statement signed by his media aide, Alhaji Sanusi Aliyu in Lafia on Friday.

The governor-elect applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the New Minimum National Wage Bill into Law.

Buhari on Thursday signed the bill into law.

Sen. Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the signing of the new national minimum wage bill into law will usher in a ‘new dawn’ for workers.

The presidential aide also said that the signing into law of the new national minimum wage bill showed that the president was willing to take every necessary step to motivate the workers toward greater productivity and improve their welfare.

Sule also said that the action of the president was a testament to the fact that, “Our patriotic and beloved President prioritises the welfare of Nigerian workers.

“That he is always ready to ensure the right conditions are in place for them.

“This step will not only go a long way in assisting workers in meeting certain needs but will also strengthen the relationship between employers and employees and motivate improved productivity.”

Sule assured the state workers that he would follow the footstep of the president by implementing the new wage structure for them.

The governor-elect said: “This is an opportunity to reassure workers in the state that, Nasarawa state will also enjoy the new national minimum wage signed into law by the President.

“Other welfare issues, pensions, gratuities and so on will be adequately attended to.

“Workers should take advantage of this by redoubling their efforts toward achieving our collective goals and making Nigeria a better place for all.’’

The Senate had on March 19, approved N30,000 as the new national minimum wage with an appeal to the Federal Government to expedite action on its assent and implementation.

